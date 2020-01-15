Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

An uninterruptible power supply is electrical equipment that gives emergency power to a load when the input power source or mains power fails. An uninterruptible power supply is different from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will give near-instantaneous safety from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, super capacitors, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment. In large industrial facilities, power failures are highly detrimental for the operational efficiency. Industrial UPS systems (Uninterruptible Power Supply) can mitigate such effects with advanced functionalities and features.

These extensive services include extended power back up and protection against several power quality issues. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising industrialization, growing demand for power backup solutions, increasing population, government initiatives for industrial development and recent decline in lithium-ion battery prices. Several manufacturing industries, mainly petrochemical & refining, the oil and gas, and automobile design facilities are making use of uninterruptible power supply systems for power backup to avoid loss of data and efficiency. Further, industries such as healthcare, chemicals, and food processing, are also among the key end users of these systems.

The global Uninterruptible Power Supply market is valued at 3120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Uninterruptible Power Supply volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Uninterruptible Power Supply market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

AMETEK Solidstate Controls

Eaton

Emerson Network Power

Schneider Electric

AEG Power Solutions

Benning Power Electronics

Borri

Fuji Electric

GE Industrial

Mitsubishi Electric

Active Power

Caterpillar

Riello Power India

Piller Group

NUMERIC

Cyber Power Systems

Falcon Electric

Gamatronic

Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

100.1 kVA and above

20.1-100 kVA

10.1-20 kVA

1-10 kVA

Segment by Application

Power

Process

Oil and gas

Refining and Petrochemical

Transport Infrastructure

