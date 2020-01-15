Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market Figures 2019-2025 – Eaton, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Riello, Siemens, TDK

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

An uninterruptible power supply or uninterruptible power source (UPS) is an electrical apparatus that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source or mains power fails. A UPS differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitors, or flywheels. The on-battery run-time of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising industrialization, growing demand for power backup solutions, increasing population, government initiatives for industrial development and recent decline in lithium-ion battery prices. Several manufacturing industries, mainly petrochemical & refining, the oil and gas, and automobile design facilities are making use of uninterruptible power supply systems for power backup to avoid loss of data and efficiency. Further, industries such as healthcare, chemicals, and food processing, are also among the key end users of these systems.

The global Uninterruptible Power Supplies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Uninterruptible Power Supplies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Uninterruptible Power Supplies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

GE

Mitsubishi Electric

Riello

Siemens

TDK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1kVA

1.1 to 5 kVA

5.1 to 10 kVA

10.1 to 20 kVA

20.1 to 50 kVA

50.1 to 100 kVA

100.1 to 200 kVA

Above 200



Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Datacenter

Public Infrastructure



