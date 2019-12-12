Global Underwater Drone Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Underwater Drone Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

AUV stands for autonomous underwater vehicle and is commonly known as unmanned underwater vehicle. AUVs can be used for underwater survey missions such as detecting and mapping submerged wrecks, rocks, and obstructions that can be a hazard to navigation for commercial and recreational vessels.

North America held the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017.

The Underwater Drone market was valued at 45 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1550.4 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 59.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Underwater Drone.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Underwater Drone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PowerVision

CHASING

Geneinno

QYSEA

Blueye Robotics

Robosea

Shenzhen Vxfly

Aquarobotman

Notilo Plus

Navatics

Market Segment by Type, covers

AUV

ROV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Underwater Shooting

Fishing

Education

Other

