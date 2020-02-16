Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Estimated to Reach US$ 685.1 Mn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market – Snapshot

Underground mining diamond drilling is a process of extracting core samples from the earth. It is an exploratory process that determines the structural strength of mineral composition for potential mining or construction projects. A diamond implemented drill bit is used in diamond drilling. Diamond coring bits are widely used in the exploration phase of the mining industry. Rock samples are analyzed by geologists to understand the sub-surface geology. Diamond core drill bits are reliable, as they are made from industrial strength diamonds. These drill bits are unlikely to break or get damaged.

Growth in Investment in Metal Mining Industry to Boost Market

Increase in demand for base metals such as copper, nickel, lead, and zinc; and precious metals such as gold, silver, and diamond is projected to boost investments in the metal mining business. This is likely to augment the demand for diamond core drill bits that are utilized in underground mining of hard rocks. The order intake of drill bit machines for underground mining, especially for exploration of metals and precious metals, is high than that of coal mining.

Wireline Drilling to Remain Dominant Segment

Based on type, the wireline drilling segment dominated the market in 2017. Wireline core drilling systems are used to drill medium to ultra-deep boreholes. These systems provide the most efficient core sample extraction from rock mass without pulling the entire drill string. The rock sample is removed from the bottom of the hole in the inner tube assembly by an overshot on a wireline cable. Wireline coring provides accurate results compared to rotary drilling. It allows rapid placement and withdrawal of the core barrel within the drill rods. Therefore, rods do not need to be removed to recover each individual core sample. Rotary drilling consists of conventional underground core drilling systems, which are less accurate than wireline drilling systems.

Increase in Demand for Portable and Cost-effective Coring Solutions

Rise in demand for efficient coring solutions in the exploration of mining samples is expected to drive the demand for wireline drilling in North America in the next few years. Increase in demand for underground mining equipment and services is anticipated to boost the demand for efficient and accurate coring systems such as wireline drilling. The order intake for underground mining diamond drilling equipment such as wireline drilling has increased across the globe due to the constant demand for these drilling solutions among underground mine operators.

Hard Rock Mining Dominates Global Market

Based on application, the hard rock segment dominated the global underground mining diamond drilling market with more than 85% share in terms of value in 2017. Majority of metamorphic and igneous rocks constitute hard rock. Gold, diamond, copper, silver, zinc, and nickel deposits are found in igneous or metamorphic rocks, which are relatively hard. Hard rock mines include most metal and diamond mines. They tend to be deep. The ore body is often steeply inclined (or dipping). Shafts can be as deep as several kilometers. Rise in investment in hard rock underground mines is expected to boost the demand for diamond core bits in the next few years.

Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market in Australia to Expand at Fast Pace

Currently, Australia dominates the underground mining diamond drilling market in Asia Pacific. The market in the country is expected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to large number of mining exploration contracts expected to be signed by 2019. In June 2018, Swick Mining Services was chosen as contractor for two underground mines projects in Australia: the Jundee gold mines and Renison Bell tin mine. The initial scope of work is for approximately 712,000 meter of underground core over two years requiring potentially 12 drill rigs in the first year and increasing to a potential 15 drill rigs in the second year of the contract (i.e. 2019). Rise in demand for underground mining equipment and services is projected to propel the underground mining diamond drilling market in Australia in the near future.

Highly Competitive Market with Domination of Top Players

The global underground mining diamond drilling market is highly fragmented; large numbers of local and international players provide underground mining diamond drilling services. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the underground mining diamond drilling market are Sandvik AB., Atlas Copco, Boart Longyear, FORDIA, Geomachine Oy, Wuxi Geological Drilling Equipment Co.,Ltd, VersaDrill Canada, Zinex Mining Corp, SINOCOREDRILL GROUP, and Epiroc AB.