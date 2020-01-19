Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market 2019 is set for Expansion by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Ultrasonic Position Sensor market will register a 14.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1100 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ultrasonic Position Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Ultrasonic Position Sensor market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Ultrasonic Position Sensor in 2016.

In the industry, PEPPERL+FUCHS profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Schneider Electric and Microsonic ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 32.38%, 17.33% and 11.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Ultrasonic Position Sensor, including Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor and Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor. And Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor is the main type for Ultrasonic Position Sensor, and the Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor reached a sales volume of approximately 908.98 K Unit in 2016, with 67.37% of global sales volume

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Schneider Electric

Microsonic

Sick AG

TURCK

Baumer

Ifm Electronic

Rockwell Automation

Balluff

Eaton

Keyence

Omron Corporation

GARLO GAVAZZI

MaxBotix Inc.

Warner Electric (Altra)

This study considers the Ultrasonic Position Sensor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor

Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others (Petroleum, Military, etc.)

