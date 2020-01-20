Global Ultrasonic Bath Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Global ultrasonic bath market is valued approximately USD 205.2 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. It is important for medical devices to be clean and sterile, and ultrasonic bath offers an extremely efficient and cost -effective solution that helps to drive adoption in ultrasonic bath technology thereby, supplementing the growth of the market across the globe. The key driver of the Ultrasonic Bath market is increasing number of surgical procedures across the world. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Survey (ISAPS) in 2017, Japan ranked 3th in list of countries for cosmetic procedures list and approx. 1,137,976 procedures (surgical &non-surgical) were performed in 2017 which accounted for 4.8 % of world-wide percentage of total number of cosmetic procedures. Similarly, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, Italy aesthetic non-surgical procedures has been on the constant rise in the European Union. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the aesthetic procedures accounted for 502,469 in the year 2016 in Italy. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery in 2018, the Botulinum toxin accounted for 234,294 procedures, Hyaluronic acid accounted for 250,648 procedures, and Calcium Hydroxyapatite accounted for 4317 procedures and Poly-L-Lactic acid accounted for 3009 procedures. Hence, growing number of surgical procedures is likely to increase the demand and adoption of ultrasonic bath or cleaning thereby, aiding the growth of the Ultrasonic Bath market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. However, lack of skilled professional is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Ultrasonic Bath market is segmented into product and end-user. The product segment of global ultrasonic bath market is classified into benchtop ultrasonic cleaners, standalone ultrasonic cleaners, multistage 2 ultrasonic cleaners and multistage 4 ultrasonic cleaners. The end-user segment includes hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and other end-users of which hospitals holds the largest market share in terms of revenue owing the growing adoption in hospitals due to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals.

The regional analysis of Ultrasonic Bath Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in Ultrasonic Bath market owing to the growing demand of diagnostics procedures and increasing number of surgical procedures. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to improving healthcare facilities coupled with growing number of clinics, hospitals, ambulatory care settings in the region.

The leading market players mainly include-

Blue Wave Ultrasonics

L&R Manufacturing

Mettler Electronics

Sharpertek

Analab Scientific

Namrol Group

US Opthalmic

Dent Geosoft

Endo-Technik

Steelco Spa

