Global TV and Monitor Mounts Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

TV & Monitor Mounts is a family of standards defined by the video electronics standards association for mounting flat panel monitors, TVs, and other displays to stands or wall mounts.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the TV & Monitor Mounts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific was the largest production market with a market share of 44.31% in 2012 and 47.03% in 2017 with an increase of 2.72%. North America and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 15.21% and 14.33% in 2016.

In 2016, the top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Milestone, Ergotron, Mounting Dream, making up 11.82% market share of the whole market, each with the market share of 7.73%, 3.02%, and 1.06%. The concentration of this industry is not high, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.42% of the whole market.

Today, as people’s economy life becomes better, they are purchasing the more high level life. TV, desktop, and other products which using mounts market in increasing compared with several years before. What is more, they pay more attention to the quality of the TV & monitor mounts and spread those use into the public places. So, TV & Monitor mounts are increasingly used not only in the residential, but also in commercial places. The TV & Monitor mount market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy.

The manufacturers are better find their own characteristics, improve product quality, focus on their R&D and the consumers consumption habits, establish a good sales channel, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

The worldwide market for TV & Monitor Mounts is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 2.0% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 2660 Million US$ In 2023, from 2360 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Milestone

Ergotron

Mounting Dream

Premier Mounts

Peerless

AVF

LG

Bell’O Digital

Kanto

Mount World

Swift mount

Fleximounts

Promounts

InstallerParts

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ceiling Mount

Desktop Mount

Wall Mount

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Public

