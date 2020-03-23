Global Turbo Expander Market to Achieve Significant Growth in the Near Future

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Turbo Expander Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Myriad energy recovery and power generation applications of turbo-expanders account for the rising opportunities in the turbo-expanders market; the valuation is projected to touch US$650 mn by 2025, globally. Advancement in design features and advances in expander technologies have constantly upped the performance of turbo-expanders in natural gas liquefaction. A large part of revenues is witnessed in few regions: North America, Europe, and China. Reducing cost of installation and increasing performance are aspects boosting demand for turbo-expanders in refrigeration services.

Turbo expander is a machine, which continuously converts kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This is done by expanding the high pressure gas from upstream to a lower pressure downstream through the Expander. The high pressure gas causes the radial expander to rotate. Rotation is transmitted to the shaft, which is supported by a set of bearings. The power transmitted to the shaft can be used to drive a compressor, drive an electrical generator or can be dissipated through an oil brake or air brake. Turbo Expander is also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial flow turbine through which a high pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor.

The global turbo expander industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Cryostar, Atlas Copco and GE oil &gas, which accounts for 34.97% of total consumption value. In China the market leaders are Hangyang Group, SASPG and HNEC.

Although sales of turbo expander products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the turbo expander field hastily.

The Turbo Expander market was valued at 520 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 650 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Turbo Expander.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cryostar

Atlas Copco

GE oil &gas

Air Products

ACD

L.A. Turbine

Turbogaz

Samsung

RMG

Hangyang Group

SASPG

HNEC

Suzhou Xida

Beifang Asp

Jianyang Ruite

Turbo Expander Breakdown Data by Type

Radial-Axial Turbo Expander

Radial Turbo Expander

Axial Turbo Expander

Turbo Expander Breakdown Data by Application

Air separation

Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG)

Petrochemical processing

Waste heat or other power recovery

Others

