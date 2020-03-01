Global Truck-Bus Tires Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Truck-Bus Tires Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Truck-Bus Tires Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (BridgestoneMICHELINGoodyearContinentalZC RubberSumitomo RubberDouble CoinPirelliAeolus TyreSailun jinyu GroupCooper tireHankookYOKOHAMAGiti TireKUMHO TIRETriangle Tire GroupCheng Shin RubberLinglong TireToyo TiresXingyuan group)

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.

Scope of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market Report

This report focuses on the Truck-Bus Tires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global truck-bus tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of truck-bus tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their truck-bus tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global truck-bus tires industry because of their market share and technology status of truck-bus tires.

The largest Market of truck-bus tires is Asia, with market share of about 46% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 25% and 21% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions.

Truck and bus tires are sold both for use on new vehicles in the OEM market and as replacement tires for vehicles in the aftermarket. The truck-bus tires market is mainly divided into bus and truck. The truck tires are the largest market due to the large production of trucks. In 2016, the consumption share of truck and bus tires is 89.23%, and 10.77%.

The worldwide market for Truck-Bus Tires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Truck-Bus Tires Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Truck-Bus Tires Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Truck-Bus Tires Market Segment by Type

OEM Tire

Replacement Tire

Global Truck-Bus Tires Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Truck

Bus

