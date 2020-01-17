Global Trimmers Variable Capacitors Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Trimmers Variable Capacitors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Trimmers Variable Capacitors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tuning capacitors may have their capacitance changed by mechanical motion. Generally two versions has to be distinguished

Variable capacitor – variable capacitor for intentionally and repeatedly tuning an oscillator circuit in a radio or another tuned circuit.

Trimmer capacitor – small variable capacitor usually for one-time oscillator circuit internal adjustment

Variable capacitors include capacitors that use a mechanical construction to change the distance between the plates, or the amount of plate surface area which overlaps. They mostly use air as dielectric medium.

Trimmer capacitors are variable capacitors which serve the purpose of initial calibration of equipment during manufacturing or servicing. They are not intended for end-user interaction. Trimmer capacitors are mostly mounted directly on the PCB (Printed Circuit Board), so the user does not have access to them, and set during manufacturing using a small screwdriver. Due to their nature, trimmer capacitors are cheaper than full sized variable capacitors and rated for many fewer adjustments.

Trimmer capacitors are used to initially set oscillator frequency values, latencies, rise and fall times and other variables in a circuit. Should the values drift over time, these trimmer capacitors allow repairmen to re-calibrate equipment when needed. There are two types of trimmer capacitors: air trimmer capacitor and ceramic trimmer capacitor. These two types use different materials as the dielectric. Both types use rotating action to change the capacitance value. The construction of trimmer capacitors is similar to the construction of their larger variant, the variable capacitor. Trimmer capacitors can be made of semi-circular metal plates. One is fixed, while the other can be rotated using a screwdriver.

Murata, Vishay and Voltronics Corporation captured the top three revenue share spots in the Trimmers/Variable Capacitors market in 2015. Murata dominated with 53.62 percent revenue share, followed by Vishay with 10.89 percent revenue share and Voltronics Corporation with 7.81 percent revenue share.

The global Trimmers Variable Capacitors market is valued at 62 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 60 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.5% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type

Air gap variable capacitors

Vacuum variable capacitors

SF6 gas filled variable capacitor

Air gap trimmer capacitors

Ceramic trimmer capacitors

Others

Segment by Application

Electronic components

Medical devices

Communication equipment

Other Application

Global Trimmers Variable Capacitors Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Trimmers Variable Capacitors market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

The major players in the market include Vishay, Murata, Voltronics Corporation, Tusonix, COMET, Johanson, Sprague goodman, NEWCONT, Best, Fu Shan Electronics, NTSDDZ, Jennings, etc.

