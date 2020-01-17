MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Trimellitic Anhydride Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Trimellitic Anhydride Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) is an important refined chemical product with white or light yellow flake crystal structure. With a molecular formula of C9H4O5, Trimellitic anhydride has a molecular weight of 192.12, a melting point of 165ÂºC and a boiling point of 390ÂºC. Trimellitic anhydride can dissolve easily in water, ethyl alcohol and other organic solvents. In the presence of water, Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) will rapidly hydrolyze (within 10 minutes) to form Trimellitic Acid (TMLA).

Scope of the Report:

There are several manufacturers in the world, such as, Flint Hills Resources, Polynt, Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, Anhui Taida New Materials. FHR is still the largest manufacturer of trimellitic anhydride and it has established plants in USA, Europe and Southeast Asia. In the trimellitic anhydride production market, FHR is still occupied a large market share of 32.62% in 2015. Otherwise, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has shut up the manufacturer plant in 2014.

China and USA are the important consumption market and suppliers of trimellitic anhydride. In these developed regions like Europe and USA, advanced manufacturing technology provided possibility for the fast development of trimellitic anhydride industry.

China is the emerging market of trimellitic anhydride. Manufacturers like Zhegndan, Baichuan have built considerable capacity of trimellitic anhydride. With the research and development of technology, there will be more companies come into this market in the future.

The market concentration of trimellitic anhydride industry is relatively high and the top 6 manufacturers occupied more than 98% market share. The high concentration can make full use of resources, but it will also limit the introduction of new technology. In the past five years, the price of trimellitic anhydride is increasing because of the huge demand.

We tend to believe this industry is a developing industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In the future, many new manufactures will build and expand the new plant, for product prices, the increasing capacity and the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Trimellitic Anhydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Trimellitic Anhydride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Flint Hills Resources

Polynt

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical

Wuxi Baichuan Chemical

Anhui Taida New Materials

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers

MC Method Product

MGC Method Product

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Trimellitate Plasticizer

Powder Coatings

Insulation Materials

Polyester Resin

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Trimellitic Anhydride product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Trimellitic Anhydride, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Trimellitic Anhydride in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Trimellitic Anhydride in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Trimellitic Anhydride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Trimellitic Anhydride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Trimellitic Anhydride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Trimellitic Anhydride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

