Global Tri-Band Wi-Fi Chipset 205: Service Adoption & Market Share Analytics by Trends, Subscriber, Application and Overall Revenues

ResearchMoz include new market research report "Global Tri-Band Wi-Fi Chipset Market Research Report 2019" to its huge collection of research reports.

This tri-band wireless setup adds 60GHz WiGig to the usual 2.4 and 5GHz dual-band 802.11n formula for “multi-gigabit in-room performance.”

This report focuses on Tri-Band Wi-Fi Chipset volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tri-Band Wi-Fi Chipset market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Qualcomm Technologies(US)

MediaTek(Taiwan)

Intel Corporation (US)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Marvell Technology Group(Bermuda)

Samsung Electronics(South Korea)

Quantenna Communications(US)

Peraso Technologies(Canada)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

802.11ay

802.11ax

802.11ac Wave 2

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablet

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

