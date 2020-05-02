Global Transportation Management Systems Market Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities Outlook to 2024 – Descartes, SAP SE, BluJay, TMW Systems, Omnitracs, ORTEC, HighJump, MercuryGate, One Network Enterprises and Others

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activites. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, due to the intellectualization of transportation management systems, global TMS industry developed fast with near 13% growth rate. The major growth factors that drive the implementation of transportation management systems includes decreasing prices of RFID-based devices and sensors and the increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers. North America is the leader in the adoption and implementation of transportation management systems followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are setting interactive technologies owing to the growing usage of cellular devices the internet.

According to this study, over the next five years the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market will register a 14.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3640 million by 2024, from US$ 1830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading Transportation Management Systems Market Players

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Transportation Management Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Transportation Management Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Transportation Management Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Transportation Management Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Transportation Management Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Transportation Management Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Railways

Roadways

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Global Transportation Management Systems Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

