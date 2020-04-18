Global Transportation Management System Market 2019 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2023

Transportation management system is the combination of advanced system solutions such as sensor technologies, emerging communication technologies, and electronic identification devices and services implemented in different modes of transportation, to increase the overall productivity by saving time, money, and energy in transportation.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Transportation Management System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Roadways

Railways

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Goods and Retail

Parcel and Package

Fire Station

Hospital

Travel and Tourism

Mining

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

SAP

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

JDA Software

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GmbH

Blujay Solutions

Mercurygate

Efkon AG

Metro Infrasys

TMW Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Transportation Management System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Transportation Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transportation Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transportation Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Transportation Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Transportation Management System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Transportation Management System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Roadways

2.2.2 Railways

2.3 Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Transportation Management System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Goods and Retail

2.4.2 Parcel and Package

2.4.3 Fire Station

2.4.4 Hospital

2.4.5 Travel and Tourism

2.4.6 Mining

2.5 Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

….Continued

