Global Transportation Management Solution Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Transportation Management Solution Market

Global Transportation Management Solution market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transportation Management Solution.

This industry study presents the global Transportation Management Solution market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Transportation Management Solution production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

Transportation management system is one of the software solution and critical key component in supply chain management, which is generally used to plan and manage the movement of conveyance.

Transportation management system which are implemented on software-as-a-service solution is one of the major factor driving the market of TMS solution.

The consumption of Transportation Management Solution in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Descartes System, JDA Software, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Descartes System

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

3GTMS

Cargo Smart

Lean Logistics

Precision Software

Transportation Management Solution Breakdown Data by Type

Key Components

Commercial Software

Transportation Management Solution Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial

Retail

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Transportation Management Solution Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Transportation Management Solution Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Transportation Management Solution status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Transportation Management Solution manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation Management Solution:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Transportation Management Solution market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Transportation Management Solution Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Transportation Management Solution Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Transportation Management Solution Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

