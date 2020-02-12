Global Transport Stream Switching Market 2017 – 2025: VBrick Systems, Inc., MIVIDI, Techex, AdGorilla LLC, Telestream, LLC, Nevion AS, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, and Nablet GmbH.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Transport Stream Switching Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market: Overview

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global transport stream switching market for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and, 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the transport stream switching market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global transport stream switching market is experiencing decent growth owing to the increasing adoption of live streaming and video on demand services in developing economies such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, increasing adoption of digital advertisement is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global transport stream switching market during the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the transport stream switching market is the increasing adoption of optimized video codecs for broadcasting at improved quality and reduced bitrates which is expected to supplement the growth of transport stream switching market during the forecast period.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market: Scope of the Study

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics namely drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. Furthermore, it also includes trend which can help to drive the market in future. The report also provides the ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the transport stream switching market. The data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market: Key Segments

Transport stream switching market is segmented by components, streaming type, end use and region. Based on component, global transport stream switching market is categorized into software and services. Among these components, software is further segmented into transport stream processing, transport stream splicing, regional television, content replacement or blackout, ad insertion (Ai) (Dynamic Ad insertion), logo insertion, audio/subtitle insertion, and channel in a box. The services segment is further classified into consulting, system integration, and maintenance. On the basis of streaming type, global transport stream switching market is sub segmented into live streaming, linear TV and video on demand streaming. Based on end use, transport stream switching market is segmented into broadcasters and operators, BFSI, education, healthcare and others.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the transport stream switching market around the globe. The company profile includes business strategies adopted by these companies, market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future. The report also include competition matrix for players that are identified to be playing prominent role in the global market.

Some of the key players engaged in Transport Stream Switching market are, Starfish Technologies Ltd, Mediaware International Pty Ltd, Manzanita Systems, Harmonic, Inc., VBrick Systems, Inc., MIVIDI, Techex, AdGorilla LLC, Telestream, LLC, Nevion AS, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, and Nablet GmbH. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global aircraft brake system market over the period of study.

Market Segmentation

Global Transport Stream Switching Market

By Component

Software

– Transport Stream Processing

– Transport stream splicing

– Regional Television

– Content Replacement/blackout

– Ad Insertion (AI) (DAI)

– Logo Insertion

– Audio/Subtitle insertion

– Channel in a Box

Services

– Consulting

– System Integration

– Maintenance

By Streaming Type

– Live Streaming

– Linear TV

– Video on Demand Streaming

By End-use

– Broadcasters and Operators

– BFSI

– Education

– Healthcare

– Others (Government, etc)

By Region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa

– South America

