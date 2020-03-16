Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Showing Growth of 7.81% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Transplant diagnostic is a test which is performed during organ transplantation to identify the compatibility of the organ. It is a medical procedure in which an organ is removed from one body and placed in another to swap the damaged or missing organ. The transplant diagnostic test is mainly performed to reduce the risk of organ rejection. Organ transplantation is performed to treat organ failures such as lungs, liver, kidney, and many more. The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing awareness related to transplant diagnostic procedures, and growing number of stem cell, soft-tissue, and solid organ transplantations are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, strict regulatory bodies and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The global transplant diagnostics market has been segmented, by product and service, screening type, organ type, application type, and end user.

Based on product and service, the global transplant diagnostics market has been categorized as instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services.

On the basis of screening type, the global transplant diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening.

By organ type, the global transplant diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others.

On the basis of application type, the global transplant diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into research application, diagnostics applications, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as commercial services providers, hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories, and academics institutes and others

The global transplant diagnostics market was valued at USD 1,326.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V, BioM?rieux SA, Illumina, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caredx, Inc, Gendx, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic PLC, DiaSorin S.P.A, Merck KGaA, and Immucor, Inc.

Objectives of the Study

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global transplant diagnostics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global transplant diagnostics market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global transplant diagnostics market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Scope of Study

3.2 Research Objective

3.3 List of Assumptions

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Primary Research Methodology

4.2 Data points received from the Specialist Doctors:

4.3 Data points received from the Manufacturer/ Pharmaceutical Companies:

4.4 Data points received from Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers:

4.5 Secondary Research Methodology

4.6 Market Share Analysis

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Market Pricing Approach

4.9 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing number of stem cell, soft-tissue, and solid organ, transplantation procedures

5.2.2 Rising occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases

5.2.3 Increasing Awareness Related to Transplant Diagnostic Procedures

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Shortage of donor organ and limited medical reimbursement

5.3.2 High cost of NGS- and PCR-based devices

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 High demand for tissue engineering in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery

5.4.2 Growing geriatric population presents a significant growth opportunity

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Primary activities

6.2.2 Secondary Activities

7 Immunosuppressant Drug Monitoring (ISD)

7.1 Overview

7.1 Diagnostic Tests for Transplantation

7.1.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring During Transplantation

7.2 Americas

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 U.S.

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.2 South America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Middle East

7.5.2 Africa

8 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Products and Services

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Instruments

8.1.2 Reagents & Consumables

8.1.3 Software and Services

Continue……

