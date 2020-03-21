Global Transit Cards Market 2019 by Size, Share, Types, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Transit Cards Market”, This report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Transit card or Travel Card is referred to the bus, train or metro ticket that allows the passenger to take unlimited trips in a fixed period of time or to take a certain number of pre purchased trips. The global transit cards market is expected to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging trend of the use of contactless transit cards in transportation. Compared to the contact based cards, this contactless smart cards are easy and convenient to use. These contactless transit cards have become the preferred choice for transportation owing to the fact that they enable fast identification of the individual. It also allows fast fare payment allowing high passenger throughput in less time as these transit cards do not have to be swiped, inserted or scanned by the reader.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Transit Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Latest PDF Sample of Transit Cards [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/113838

The increase in population and urbanization has resulted in the growing need for mobility. Public transportation has become the most preferred mode of transportation for people to avoid problems such as air pollution and traffic congestion. Traveling by buses, trains, and metros is often more comfortable, convenient, and cost-effective. To make traveling for people more convenient and comfortable, public transport systems use modern ticketing systems such as contactless ticketing, which allows high passenger throughput.

The APAC region was the market leader for transit cards in 2017. Factors contributing to the growth in this market are the presence of large transportation companies in this region, greater acceptance of contactless smart cards, and the growing penetration of transit cards in cities like Singapore and Hong Kong, and even in countries like Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

The worldwide market for Transit Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Brief about Transit Cards Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-transit-cards-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Watchdata

Athena

CardLogix

Infineon Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bus Card

Subway Card

Others

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/113838

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Traffic

Transportation

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Transit Cards market.

Chapter 1, to describe Transit Cards Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Transit Cards, with sales, revenue, and price of Transit Cards, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Transit Cards, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Transit Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Transit Cards sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Transit Cards Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Transit Cards Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Transit Cards by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Transit Cards by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Transit Cards by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Transit Cards by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Transit Cards by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Transit Cards Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Transit Cards Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Transit Cards Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Transit Cards Picture

Table Product Specifications of Transit Cards

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Transit Cards by Types in 2017

Table Transit Cards Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Bus Card Picture

Figure Subway Card Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure Transit Cards Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Traffic Picture

Figure Transportation Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Transit Cards Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Transit Cards Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Transit Cards Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Transit Cards Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/