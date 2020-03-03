Global Transformer Oil Industry Key Trends, Size, Growth, Shares And Forecast Research Report 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Transformer Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Transformer Oil Market: Overview

Transformer oil is an oil used in oil filled transformers for insulation purposes. It is also used as a coolant and to prevent arcing and corona discharges in a transformer. The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast of the transformer oil market on the global as well as on regional level. It further includes value chain analysis to help understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the transformer oil industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Various processes employed in the manufacture of transformer oil have been included in the value chain analysis. Porter’s five forces model has been included to determine the degree of competition in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze application segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each application segment.

Global Transformer Oil Market: Research Methodology

The report includes forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Quantitative data has been derived through extensive secondary research of the global transformer oil market. Secondary sources typically include company websites, relevant magazines, government documents, and press releases. The top-down approach has been adopted to derive the regional numbers from global revenue and volume figures. Furthermore, the bottom-up approach has been employed to derive data for various product type and application segments based on demand for transformer oil in each geographical segment. A combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches helps in validation of the quantitative data of the market. The data was further validated with the help of primary research with industry experts to ensure accuracy of derived numbers.

Detailed analysis of various factors driving the global transformer oil market has been included for astute decision making. Impact of these drivers during the forecast period has been included with data to substantiate research findings. Furthermore, factors restraining market growth have been included for better understanding of the market. Impact of these restraints has been analyzed over the forecast period. The report also comprises various opportunities available for market growth over the next eight years. Opportunities entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the transformer oil market during the forecast period.

Global Transformer Oil Market: Segmentation

The global transformer oil market is divided on the basis of product type as mineral oil, silicone based and bio based transformer oil. The mineral oil segment is further classified into naphthenic oil and paraffinic oil. Based on application type, the transformer oil market has been segmented into power transformers, distribution transformers and others application segment.

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for transformer oil in each application segment type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the transformer oil market. These include Nynas AB, Sinopec Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Apar Industries Ltd., Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd., and Ergon Inc. among others. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global transformer oil market as follows:

By Product

– Mineral Oil

– Naphthenic Oil

– Paraffinic Oil

– Silicone based

– Bio based

By Application

– Power Transformers

– Distribution Transformers

– Others

By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– France

– Germany

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan & Korea

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

