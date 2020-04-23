Global Transaction Monitoring Market 2019-2026: Top Key players Dominated Like Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc, and many more.

Market Definition: Transaction Monitoring Market

Global Transaction Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Transaction monitoring or business transaction is the process which is used in the businesses so that they can check, analyse and administer the transaction that took place in the information system. They also help the banks and other financial institute to keep the track of the transaction done by their customers. The main aim is to analyse the customer profile and make sure that no suspicious activity should take place.

Key Market Competitors: Transaction Monitoring Market

Few of the major competitors are Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG, Refinitiv, ComplyAdvantage., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH, , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Beam Solutions, Inc.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Increasing usage of advanced analytics to give risk alerts is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Lack of trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market growth

Rising complication in managing Cross-border and Multi-jurisdictional AML compliance is restraining the market

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Market Segmentation: Transaction Monitoring Market

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services By Application Area Anti-money Laundering Customer Identity Management Fraud Detection and Prevention Compliance Management By Function Case Management KYC/Customer Onboarding Dashboard and Reporting Watch List Screening By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud By Organization Type Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises



Company Analysis:

Global transaction monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transaction monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Asia, United States, and Europe.

