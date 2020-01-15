Global Traffic Signal Controller Market See Worldwide Major Growth by Leading Key Players 2025

A traffic signal controller is an automated device that regulates the sequencing and timing of traffic signals by monitoring vehicular and pedestrian demands and adjusting to meet these requirements. The controller has the ability to allow co-ordination of traffic flows between adjacent intersections when connected to a co-ordinated adaptive traffic signal controller.
The market is relatively fragment, the key players are Tyco, QTC (Traffic Technologies Ltd), ATC, Sumitomo, Siemens, Genius Traffic System(GTS), Indra, PPK Technology, Trafficsens, Dynamic Traffic System and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
The global Traffic Signal Controller market is valued at 37 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 52 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Traffic Signal Controller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Traffic Signal Controller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tyco
QTC (Traffic Technologies Ltd)
ATC
Sumitomo
Siemens
Genius Traffic System (GTS)
Indra
PPK Technology
Trafficsens
Dynamic Traffic System
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Centralized Adaptive Controllers
Fixed Time Controllers
Others Controllers
Segment by Application
Urban
Suburbs
