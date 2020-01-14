Global Traffic Signal Controller Market 2019 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

A traffic signal controller is an automated device that regulates the sequencing and timing of traffic signals by monitoring vehicular and pedestrian demands and adjusting to meet these requirements. The controller has the ability to allow co-ordination of traffic flows between adjacent intersections when connected to a co-ordinated adaptive traffic signal controller.

The market is relatively fragment, the key players are Tyco, QTC (Traffic Technologies Ltd), ATC, Sumitomo, Siemens, Genius Traffic System(GTS), Indra, PPK Technology, Trafficsens, Dynamic Traffic System and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The global Traffic Signal Controller market is valued at 37 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 52 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Traffic Signal Controller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Traffic Signal Controller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tyco

QTC (Traffic Technologies Ltd)

ATC

Sumitomo

Siemens

Genius Traffic System (GTS)

Indra

PPK Technology

Trafficsens

Dynamic Traffic System

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Centralized Adaptive Controllers

Fixed Time Controllers

Others Controllers

Segment by Application

Urban

Suburbs

