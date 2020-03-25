Global Traffic Sign Recognition System Market 2018 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Traffic Sign Recognition System Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Traffic sign recognition system as its name indicates, vehicles identify traffic signs, information conveyed to the driver speed limit and other equipment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Traffic Sign Recognition System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Traffic sign recognition systems can use detection techniques as simple as the ones in which the traffic signs are detected in an image format through an onboard road-facing camera and subsequently template-matched with all the traffic sign images stored in the repository.

The worldwide market for Traffic Sign Recognition System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Daimler

Continental

Mobileye

ZF TRW

Bosch

Delphi

Denso

Itseez

Toshiba

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Machinery And Equipment

Software System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Urban Road

Highway

Other

