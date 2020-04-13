Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Track and Trace Solutions market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Track and Trace Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Track and Trace Solutions market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In distribution and logistics of many types of products, track and trace or tracking and tracing, concerns a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

Geographically, North America dominated the global healthcare track and trace solutions market in 2015. The large share of this region can be attributed to presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada and growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities & pharmaceutical manufacturing and increasing investments by leading players and respective government agencies in the region.

There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

Some major players catering to the track and trace solutions market are Axway; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Optel Vision; TraceLink, Inc.; Adents International; Antares Vision srl; Siemens AG; Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH; ACG Worldwide; and Systech, Inc. There are various small and large manufacturers offering products for tracking and tracing applications, resulting in intense competition among vendors. The vendors are increasing their focus on strategic partnerships with their consumers and are collaborating with other vendors in the sector. Mergers and acquisitions is another major strategy applied by vendors to get maximum revenue share in this sector. For instance, in June 2016, Recipharm, the contract development and manufacturing organization, announced global partnership with SEA Vision, Marchesini, and TraceLink to introduce new serialization capabilities.

In 2017, the global Track and Trace Solutions market size was 1380 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Axway Inc

Adents Internationa

Optel Vision

Mettler-Toledo International

Systech

TraceLink

Antares Vision

Xyntek

Sea Vision Srl

Siemens AG

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

ACG Worldwide

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Systems

Software Solution

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Cosmetic Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Track and Trace Solutions in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Track and Trace Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Track and Trace Solutions Manufacturers

Track and Trace Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Track and Trace Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

