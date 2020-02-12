Global TPO & TPV PP Compound Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global TPO & TPV PP Compound Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global TPO & TPV PP Compound Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Engineering plastics and metals have been extensively replaced by polypropylene (PP) compounds in the automotive parts to achieve a significant weight reduction and cost savings. PP compounds are low in cost yet have outstanding mechanical properties and moldability.

The global TPO & TPV PP Compound market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on TPO & TPV PP Compound volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TPO & TPV PP Compound market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Mitsui Chemicals

Kingfa Sci. & Tech

Borealis

Washington Penn Plastic

Sumitomo Chemical

Japan Polypropylene

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES

POLYONE

Ravago

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TPO & TPV

PP Compound

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Food & Beverage

Others

