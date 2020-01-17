Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Outlook 2025| LabCorp, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Envigo, Evotec, Merck, SGS Group

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Increase in demand for detection of toxicity of products during their early stages of development, rise in R&D expenditure, growing preference for outsourcing of toxicological studies to contract research organizations, rise in consumer awareness about safety associated with the use of health care and cosmetic products, and increase in concern of toxicological effects of agricultural products on food and environment are some of the factors boosting the demand for toxicology testing services. Moreover, emergence of technologies, such as predictive toxicology testing services which avoid the use of animals for toxicology testing and stringent regulations associated with toxicology testing before marketing approval of new molecules are expected to drive the growth of the global toxicology testing services market during the forecast period.



In 2018, the global Toxicology Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

LabCorp

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Envigo

Evotec

Merck

SGS Group

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

WuXi AppTec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In Vivo Method

In Vitro Method

In Silico Method

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Cosmetic

Chemical

Medical Devices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.





