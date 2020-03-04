Global Toothpaste Market Research Report Forecast to 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Toothpaste Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Toothpaste Market Research Report: by Type (Sensitivity, Whitening, Children’s, Smokers, Herbal, Others), by Distribution Channel (Store-based, Non-store-based), and Region – Forecast till 2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31775

Market analysis

Oral care has taken a central part in the back of expanding occurrence of dental cavities and caries. Dental issues among kids and grown-ups can drive the utilization rate of toothpaste around the world. The market is immersed with new dispatches by noticeable organizations yearly to engage consumer tastes. Creative products upheld by smart promoting is probably going to look good for the toothpaste market. Organizations have expanded their Ad budget impressively in an offer to widen their compass and increment their regional offer. In any case, the presence of hurtful synthetic concoctions, for example, charcoal, triclosan, and others can offer hindrance for the major players. The global toothpaste market is expected to grow at 4.80% CAGR by estimating to reach the USD 21,642 million during the forecast period 2018- 2025.

Market segmentation

The global toothpaste market is segmented on the basis of its type, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market can be bifurcated into whitening, sensitivity, smokers, herbal, children’s, and others. Two most important distribution channels mentioned in the report include non-store-based and store-based.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global toothpaste market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Coswell SpA (Italy), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Dabur India Ltd. (India), 3M (U.S.), Unilever PLC (U.K.), D.R. Harris & Co Ltd. (U.K.), LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea), Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co Ltd. (Hong Kong), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), CCA Industries, Inc. (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global toothpaste market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Awareness of Oral Hygiene

4.2.2 Surging Demand for Specialized Toothpaste

4.2.3 Penetration of Market Players in Rural Areas

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Rising Concerns Regarding Toothpaste Ingredients

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Collaboration With Dental Care Specialists

4.4.2 Product Innovation

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Materials

5.1.2 Processing and Production

5.1.3 Packaging

5.1.4 Distribution and Sales

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Rivalry

6 Global Toothpaste Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Children’s

6.1.2 Smokers

6.1.3 Sensitivity

6.1.4 Whitening

6.1.5 Herbal

6.1.6 Others

7 Global Toothpaste Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Store-Based

7.1.2 Non-Store-Based

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31775

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]