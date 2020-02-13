Global Tonic Water Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Global Tonic Water Market” report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Tonic Water Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-tonic-water-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.

Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.

The worldwide market for Tonic Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Tonic Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/354874

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fever Tree

Dr Pepper Snapple

Whole Foods

Sodastream

Watson Group

Fentimans

Nestlé

Seagram’s

White Rock

Hansen’s

Stirrings

East Imperial

Thomas Henry

Shasta Tonic Water

Bradleys Tonic

Q Drinks

1724 Tonic Water

El Guapo

Tom’s Handcrafted

Jack Rudy Cocktail

Johnstonic

Haber’s Tonic Syrup

Bermondsey Tonic Water

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Regular Tonic Water

Diet Tonic Water

Slimline Tonic Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Online Retailers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tonic Water product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tonic Water, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tonic Water in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tonic Water competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tonic Water breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Tonic Water market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tonic Water sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tonic Water Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Tonic Water Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tonic Water by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Tonic Water by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tonic Water by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Tonic Water by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Tonic Water by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tonic Water Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tonic Water Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Tonic Water Market Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Tonic Water Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/354874

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Most Trending Reports:

Global High Performance Apparel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=86915

Global Wireline Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=87689