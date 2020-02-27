Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size, Share – Industry Trend and Forecast To 2024

Titanium dioxide is a naturally occurring mineral, whose chemical formula is TiO2. Titanium dioxide is processed and refined in a very fine powder after it is mined from earth. It is produced either by sulphate or by chloride process. Rutile, ilmenite, brookite and antanese are its natural forms, which are available as bulk crystals. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declared titanium dioxide as GRAS i.e. Generally Regarded As Safe for consumption. FDA also allows use of food grade titanium dioxide usage up to 1 %, without declaring it on product’s labels. In many consumer products such as personal care and food; titanium dioxide is used as a common additive. Titanium dioxide also provides smooth texture to products such as chocolates and doughnuts, whilst provides abrasive texture in products such as toothpastes and lotions. It is also used to brighten the color of the products whether it be food or personal care. The titanium dioxide nanoparticles are the second most produced nanoparticles in the world. Nanowires and nanotubes made by titanium dioxide are high performance materials. Titanium dioxide imparts brightness, opacity and whiteness when used as a coating. It is extensively used as a white pigment in the paint industry.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13839

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Market Dynamics

The increase in use of plastic and paper as packaging materials is fostering the growth of titanium dioxide market. The increasing number of patents and research activities is developing new applications of titanium dioxide creating a base for its further production. The growing need for high-scratch resistant materials is increasing the demand of titanium dioxide as a coating material.

The use of calcium phosphate and silica dioxide as a substitute can affect the titanium dioxide market in future.Titanium dioxide is listed as a Group 2B carcinogen by the International Agency for Research (IARC) on Cancer which means it can cause cancer in human beings. More studies on hazardous effects on direct inhalation of titanium dioxide are being conducted, which can affect the steady growth of titanium dioxide market. The self-cleaning, odor reducing and water shedding properties of titanium dioxide makes it an ideal coating material for sustainable construction projects. The increasing use of personal care products in Middle East and Latin American countries is increasing the scope of more production of titanium dioxide in the respective regions. The growing infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific countries includes the growing usage of paints and coating materials, which are produced with titanium dioxide as a major ingredient. The increasing awareness for beauty and personal grooming around the globe especially in Chinese citizens is indirectly increasing the titanium dioxide demand by fostering the demand for cosmetic products.

The growing trend for low weight automobiles is fostering the growth of nanoparticles of titanium dioxide. The increase in use of low volatile paints and coatings in sustainable housing projects is creating the growth opportunities for titanium dioxide. Titanium dioxide coating on construction materials is used to maintain the indoor quality of air in commercial and residential buildings. Reflective properties of titanium dioxide make it ideal for manufacturing solar panels.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13839

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application:

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

Manufacturing

On the basis of form:

Rutile grade

Antanese grade

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Segmentation Overview

The titanium dioxide market can be segmented on the basis of its applications. Titanium dioxide is used in the production of various cosmetic products such as creams, toners etc. The property of reflecting UVA and UVB radiations of the sun makes titanium dioxide a key ingredient for sunscreen lotions. It is also used in the manufacture of different construction materials such as fibers, paints, coatings etc. Titanium dioxide is used in food industry as an additive and coloring agent. It also increases shelf life of various food products which are sensitive to UV radiations. Dairy products such as mayonnaise, yogurt etc. also contain titanium dioxide. The photo catalytic activity of titanium dioxide diversifies the scope of its applications in various industries such as automobiles (manufacturing of side mirrors). It is used for coating glass and cement. Titanium dioxide has replaced lead in the paint industry and is also used in the production of cleaning products used in households. Titanium oxide is used in the packaging industry for making light weight films. Other applications of titanium dioxide are preparation of printing inks, artificial fiber, rubber and semiconductors. Titanium dioxide market can be segmented on the basis of form i.e. Antanese and Rutile. Rutile titanium dioxide pigments are preferred over antanese because they are more stable and they scatter light more efficiently.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Regional Outlook

The global iron oxides and hydroxides market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region, holds a significant market share of titanium dioxide owing to the growth of cosmetic industry. The market in North America and Europe, is more inclined towards increasing consumption of titanium dioxide for construction of sustainable habitats using innovative materials manufactured from titanium dioxide such as paints and surface coatings. Furthermore, the robust growth of construction materials such as abrasives, adhesives and sealants, wherein titanium dioxide is the key chemical ingredient, aids in boosting the titanium dioxide market in the aforesaid regions.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Prominent Market Players

DuPont, Huntsman, Evonik, Argex Titanium, Tronox Limited, Henan Billions Chemicals are some of the prominent players in global titanium dioxide market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]