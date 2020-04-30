Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2019 Global Snapshot Analysis by 2025 | 1. The Chemours Company 2. Tronox Limited 3. Kronos Worldwide 4. Evonik 5. Tayca Corporation 6. Huntsman Corporation 7. Cinkarna Celje DD

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Market Overview: The global Titanium Dioxide market was valued at USD 10.61 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025. Titanium dioxide is a naturally available oxide of titanium. It is finding greater application globally as it is being used in the manufacturing of paints and coatings. The demand is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to rapidly advancing manufacturing activities in Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand in construction and wind energy industries

1.2 Huge demand in emerging economies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Environmental regulations governing epoxy paints

Market Segmentation:

The global titanium dioxide market is segmented on the basis of grade, application, and region.

1. By Grade:

1.1 Anatase

1.2 Rutile

2. By Application:

2.1 Plastics

2.2 Paints & Coatings

2.3 Cosmetics

2.4 Ink

2.5 Pulp & Paper

2.6 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The Chemours Company

2. Tronox Limited

3. Kronos Worldwide

4. Evonik

5. Tayca Corporation

6. Huntsman Corporation

7. Cinkarna Celje DD

8. Cristal

9. Lomon Billions

10. Grupa Azoty

11. Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

12. Argex Titanium Inc.

13. Apollo Colors Inc.

14. Precheza AS

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

