Tire Protection Chain is a close mesh which is fitted over the face and the sidewalls of the tire to form a barrier against damaging materials in extreme applications. Its self-cleaning feature prevents the tread mesh becoming filled and clogged, contributing to achieving the best possible road-holding and traction.
The global tire protection chain market is expected to reach USD 272.37 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 5.47% from 230.68 million in 2018; the actual consumption is about 710.39 K Units in 2018.
This report focuses on the Tire Protection Chain in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Rud
Pewag
Las Zirh
Nordic Traction Group
Laclede Chain
Trygg
Veriga Lesce
KSN Precision Forging Technology
Retezarna
OMEGA CHAINS
Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products
TPC Tyre Protection Chains
Tongwei Metal Product
Market Segment by Type, covers
Link-Ring-System
Ring-Ring-System
Ring-Locking-System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Slag and Scrap Handling
Quarrying
Mining and Tunneling
Forestry and Agriculture
Transporting/Traction
