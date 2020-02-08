Global Tire Derived Fuel Market : Development Insights And Manufacturers Challenge Competitors To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tire Derived Fuel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Tire derived Fuel Market – Overview

Tire-derived fuel (TDF) is fuel derived from all kinds of scrap tires. It may include whole tires or tires processed into uniform, flowable pieces that satisfy specifications of end-users. Scrap tires are an excellent source of fuel due to their high heat value. The heating value of an average sized passenger tire ranges between 13,000 Btu/lb and 15,000 Btu/lb compared to about 10,000 Btu/lb and 12,000 Btu/lb for coal. Another major reason for using tire fuels is to save fuel costs.

Tire-derived fuels offer several advantages over traditional fuels. Tires produce the same amount of energy as oil and 25% more energy than coal. The ash residues from TDF may contain a lower heavy metals content than some coals. TDF is less expensive than fossil fuels. The combustion of tires as fuel decreases the number of scrap tires disposed in landfills or stockpiles. TDF decreases the emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx) when used to replace high-sulfur coal in cement kilns.

The report comprises profiles of major companies in the global tire-derived fuel market. Key players operating in the tire-derived fuel market include Ragn-Sells Group, Liberty Tire Whole Tire, ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Lakin Tire West Inc., Renelux Cyprus Ltd, Emanuel Tire, Globarket Tire Whole Tire LLC, Tire Disposal & Whole Tire, Inc., West Coast Rubber Whole Tire Inc., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc., L & S Tire Company, ETR Group, and Reliable Tire Disposal. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global tire-derived fuel market has been segmented as follows:

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Others

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Mexico

Morocco

Others

Key Takeaways

– More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe

– Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

– The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel

– Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.

– Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel

– Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions

