Global Tilt Sensor Market: Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

Tilt sensor primarily measures the tilting in two axes of a reference plane. Primarily tilt sensors are used for indicating roll and pitch of vehicles, aircraft, and sail boats. Moreover, it also helps in monitoring the boom angle of material handlers and cranes. Tilt sensors are also employed for measuring the height of polls and trees. Tilt sensors are utilized for the measurement of angles, primarily in reference to gravity. In terms of material type, the tilt sensor market can be segmented into metal tilt sensors and non-metal tilt sensors. In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into MEMS technology, force balance technology, and fluid filled technology. In terms of end-use industry, the market for tilt sensor can be segmented into aerospace and defense, mining and construction, automotive and transportation, and telecommunications. In terms of geography, the market for tilt sensor can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East &Africa.

The non-metal segment leads the market for tilt sensors globally in 2016 due to the increasing adoption of plastic housing material in different end-use industries. However, nylon and ceramic are major non-metallic tilt sensors which have wide range of applications in different industries. Moreover, the MEMS technology tilt sensor segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and small size. The mining and construction segment lead the market for tilt sensors in terms of end-use industry.

These tilt sensors have a wide range of applications in mining and construction machines and equipment. Measuring the angle of drilling is another major driving factor for the tilt sensors in the construction industry. Additionally, the automotive and transportation segment is anticipated to see highest growth rate in terms of adopting tilt sensors. Automobile security systems along with wheel alignment systems are two key application fields of tilt sensors in the automotive industry. Force balance technology based tilt sensors are expensive, which is a restraining factor for the market. Application areas of tilt sensors are increasing due to rising research activities, which is a major opportunity for the market.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is leading the global tilt sensor market in 2016. North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific in terms of revenue share. China is leading the market in Asia Pacific due to its technological advancement in the field of tilt sensors. Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan among others are some of the major countries contributing in the positive development of the market for tilt sensors. Increasing number of prominent aerospace and defense, mining and construction along with automotive and transportation companies is boosting the market for tilt sensor across Asia Pacific. Moreover, expansion of the semiconductor industry is also fuelling the demand for tilt sensors across Asia Pacific. In North America, the U.S. is leading the market for tilt sensors, followed by Canada and Mexico. Germany, the U.K., Italy and France contributed prominent shares in the tilt sensors market in terms of revenue across Europe. The UAE, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina among others are dominating the markets for tilt sensor across Middle East &Africa and Latin America.

Strategic partnership agreements with other companies along with new product development with added features and advanced technologies are key business strategies practiced by major companies operating in the tilt sensors market globally. Prominent players operating in the global tilt sensor market include Sick AG (Germany),TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), IFM Electronic GmbH (Germany), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Level Developments Ltd (U.K.), Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Jewell Instruments LLC (The U.S.), Balluff (Germany), DIS Sensors Bv (The Netherlands), and The Fredericks Company (The U.S.).

