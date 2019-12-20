Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Revenue Is Nearly 2.74 Billion USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
The classification of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment includes Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism. And the proportion of Hypothyroidism in 2018 is about 74.35%.
Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment is widely in Hospitals, Clinics and Other Medical institutions. The proportion of Hospitals in 2018 is about 49.20%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54.77% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.89%.
In the last several years, global market of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment developed stable, with an average growth rate of 4.53% during 2013 to 2018. In 2018, global revenue of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment is nearly 2.74 Billion USD.
This report focuses on the Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GlaxoSmithKline
Pfizer, Inc
Novartis International AG
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie, Inc
Sanofi
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Allergan Plc
Merck KGaA
Lannett Company, Inc
Mylan N.V
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hypothyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
