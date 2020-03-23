Global Third-Party Logistics Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Third Party Logistics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report focuses on the Global Third Party Logistics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third Party Logistics Market development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the Global Third Party Logistics Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third Party Logistics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third Party Logistics Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third Party Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

BDP International

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

CEVA Logistics

DB SCHENKER Logistics

Exel

Expeditors International of Washington

FedEx Corporation

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Kuehne + Nagel International

Landstar System

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Panalpina World Transport

Ryder System

Schneider National

Total Quality logistics

Transplace

Unyson Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

UTi Worldwide, Inc. (DSV A/S)

XPO Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

