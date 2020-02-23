Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025 by Key Companies, Product Type and Demand Overview

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025. Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Variation in transportation capabilities and increased shipping demand have enabled service providers to enhance their supply chain activities. The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/120796

The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth. Additionally, the key vendors are adopting cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to enhance the shipper-vendor relationship and reduce the supply chain complexities by providing increased visibility in the process. However, the economic downturn is dampening the interest of 3PL providers in making capital investments.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include BDP International, Burris Logistics, CH Robinson Worldwide, CEVA Logistics, DB SCHENKER Logistics, Exel, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., FedEx Corporation, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, , Amerigold Logistics and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

For More [email protected]https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=57205