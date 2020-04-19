Global Thick Film Resistors Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Thick Film Resistors Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thick Film Resistors Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Thick Film Resistors market by product type and applications/end industries.
According to the report, global revenue for Thick Film Resistors market was valued at $ 1013.4 million in 2017, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 1489.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 4.93 % between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global Thick Film Resistors market include
Yageo
Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd
KOA
Vishay
Ralec Electronics Corp.
Walsin Technology Corporation
Fenghua Advanced Technology
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Panasonic
Uni Ohm
Rohm Co., Ltd.
Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd.
Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)
Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Thick Film Resistors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South East Asia
Asia Other
Rest of World
On the basis of product, the Thick Film Resistors market is primarily split into
SMD Type
Through Hole Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Automotive/Energy
Industrial/Medical
Others
