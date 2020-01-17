Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 117 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Thermoplastic Prepreg Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Thermoplastic prepregs are composite reinforcements (fiberglass, carbon fiber, aramid, etc.) that are pre-impregnated with thermoplastic resin. Common resins for thermoplastic prepregs include PP, PET, PE, PPS, and PEEK. Thermoplastic prepregs can be provided in unidirectional tape, or in fabrics that are woven or stitched.

Scope of the Report:

Global thermoplastic prepreg consumption market, by geography is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. North America and Europe belong to the larger producers, which together account for more than 61.8% of global consumption in 2016. As for top sales revenue countries, Europe accounted 32.67% of global thermoplastic prepreg sales income in 2016, while North America ranked second position with about 30.68 % share.

There are mainly three types of thermoplastic prepreg in the market: glass fiber, carbon fiber and aramid fiber. Glass fiber type is cheap. Glass fiber type accounted 40.98% global market share in 2016.

Thermoplastic prepreg has a large market around the world. The thermoplastic prepreg industry will develop stably in the future, especially in the developing countries.

The worldwide market for Thermoplastic Prepreg is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2024, from 700 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Thermoplastic Prepreg in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teijin

Tencate

Cytec

Lanxess

Polystrand

Barrday

Chomarat

Vector Systems

Fibrtec

Porcher Industries Groupe

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reinforced Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

Reinforced Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

Reinforced Aramid Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thermoplastic Prepreg product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermoplastic Prepreg, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Thermoplastic Prepreg in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermoplastic Prepreg in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Thermoplastic Prepreg competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Thermoplastic Prepreg breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Thermoplastic Prepreg market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermoplastic Prepreg sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

