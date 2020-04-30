Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026 by Key Players

The global thermoplastic polyurethane market is witnessing high traction lately owing to the increasing demand from the local as well as the international markets. The thermoplastic polyurethane market which has been valued at an estimated cost of US$1.80 Billion at the end of 2017 is projected to make huge leaps in terms of growth as experts and industry pundits claim that the thermoplastic polyurethane market is touted to clock a high CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2017 – 2026. The research experts at Stratistics MRC who have released the new report on the global thermoplastic polyurethane market have analyzed some numbers and speculated that at the end of 2026, the thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to reach the value of US$3.65 Billion which is in line with the CAGR calculated and estimated.

Request a Free Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/60831

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Lubrizol Corporation, Taiwan Sheen Soon, Polyone Corporation, Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Hexpol AB, Headway Polyurethane Co. Ltd., Covestro AG, Coim Group, BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (BASF SE), API Plastics, American Polyfilm, Inc., Yantai Wanhua, 3M Company, Avery Dennison, MH&W International Corp. and Permali Gloucester Limited are some of the leading players operating in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane market.

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) are a class of polyurethane that possess properties of both plastics and elastomers. They are colourless translucent materials that have high shear strength. They possess high abrasion resistance and have excellent impact strength even at low temperatures. They exhibit elastic properties that span across their complete range of hardness. They possess good flexibility over a wide range of temperatures.

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) are a class of polyurethane that possess properties of both plastics and elastomers. They are colourless translucent materials that have high shear strength. They possess high abrasion resistance and have excellent impact strength even at low temperatures. They exhibit elastic properties that span across their complete range of hardness. They possess good flexibility over a wide range of temperatures.

For More [email protected]https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=44471