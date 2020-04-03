Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Market Top Vendors 2019-2025: DuPont, ExxonMobil, JSR, Kuraray, Arkema SA, Sinopec, TSRC, CNPC

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) are used to handle applications that require functions of both elastomers and thermoplastics for efficient functioning. TPEs have properties of both rubber as well as plastic. TPEs have application in automotive, building & construction, footwear, engineering, wires & cables, medical, and others. Styrenic Block Copolymers have the largest market share as of 2015 and is projected to retain its market position.

The global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Kraton Polymers

DOW Chemical

BASF SE

Dynasol

LG Chem

PolyOne

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Mitsubishi

Sibur

Chevron Phillips

Kumho Petrochemical

DuPont

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kuraray

Arkema SA

Sinopec

Lee Chang Yung

TSRC

CNPC

ChiMei



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

TPO/TPV

TPU

Polyether ester TPE(TPEE)

Others



Segment by Application

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Others



