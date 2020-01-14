Global Thermoelectric Materials Market Is Driven By Rise In Demand For Smart Grids | TMR

Thermoelectric materials are used for converting heat generated by many sources, such as solar radiation and automotive exhaust, to electricity. Generally, thermoelectric materials are used for energy harvesting and refrigeration. They can be used for maintaining very stable temperatures in lasers and optical detectors and are often found in water coolers. Thermoelectric materials are used in space exploration for generating electricity. They are low in cost and offer strong thermoelectric properties, which makes them preferred materials in applications such as power generation and cooling. Bismuth telluride is a highly used thermoelectric material. Thermoelectric materials find applications in automotive, electronics, biomedical industries. Thermoelectric materials such as silicide and tetrahedrites are mainly preferred owing to their low cost, reliability, and efficiency. The efficiency of a thermoelectric system can be determined by device efficiency and power factor.

Demand for thermoelectric materials is primarily driven by a rise in the requirement for them in power generation applications. Rapid urbanization in emerging regions and a rise in the number of consumers has resulted in a steady rise in demand for electricity and hence thermoelectric materials. This has compelled governments across the globe to initiate proactive steps to ensure steady power supply with a significant investment in the sector. Rise in demand for smart grids is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the thermoelectric materials market. Increase in demand for thermoelectric materials for use in heart pacemakers and optoelectronic devices is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global thermoelectric materials market. Thermoelectric materials can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels, which can reduce the dependency on fossil fuels.

The global thermoelectric materials market can be segmented based on product, application, source, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into bismuth telluride and lead telluride. Bismuth telluride behaves as an excellent thermoelectric material at room temperature, and therefore, is generally used in refrigeration applications with temperatures above 300K. Based on application, the global thermoelectric materials market can be categorized into automotive, electronics, and biomedical. The refrigerating and power generating properties of thermoelectric materials are exploited in these applications. In terms of source, the thermoelectric materials market can be classified into waste heat recovery, energy harvesting, direct power generation, and co-generation.

Key players operating in the global thermoelectric materials market include II-VI MARLOW, LTS Research Laboratories, Inc, Crystal Ltd, and ZNCrusher Company.