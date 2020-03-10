Global Thermal Spray Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Thermal Spray Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers (Zircotec, APS Materials, Accuwright Industries, Saint-Gobain, etc…), regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A Thermal Spray is a group of industrial processes where micrometer-size particles of molten or semi-molten materials are propelled on the surface of the desired substrate to form a protective or decorative coating, that bonds instantly with the substrate. Thermal spray coating provides various advantages to end-users, such as lower coating cost, improved engineering performance and increased component life.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Thermal Spray in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the benefit associated with thermal spraying. Thermal spraying is a coating technique that uses a broad range of materials which can be applied to the surface of the desired object. Thermal spraying, along with addressing numerous industrial issues, also enhances the surface properties in a number of ways such as an anti-slip and self-lubricating surfaces. One of the key advantages of thermal spray is that the coating material can be of varied forms such as metal, ceramics, and cermet to fulfill the needs of any given application. Moreover, using thermal spray technology, replacement parts can be developed at a low cost and at a quicker rate.

The Americas is expected to dominate the global thermal spray market during the forecast period. The key factor for this dominance is the presence of a high concentration of thermal spray solution users in this region. The increase in demand from the automotive industry, growing adoption of thermal spray coatings in the healthcare sector, and thermal spray coatings replacing hard chrome in industries such as aerospace and automotive are driving the growth of thermal spray market in the Americas. Also, the use of thermal spray coatings enhances the lifespan of the products. With better efficiency and low environmental damage, the thermal spray market is expected to increase its dominance in the Americas during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Thermal Spray is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zircotec

APS Materials

Accuwright Industries

Saint-Gobain

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermal Spray Wires

Thermal Spray Powders

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Electronics

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Thermal Spray market.

Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Spray Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Thermal Spray, with sales, revenue, and price of Thermal Spray, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Thermal Spray, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Thermal Spray market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermal Spray sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Thermal Spray Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Thermal Spray Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Thermal Spray by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Thermal Spray by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Thermal Spray by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Thermal Spray by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Thermal Spray Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Thermal Spray Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Thermal Spray Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

