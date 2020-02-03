Global Thermal Printing Market Size, Trends, Share, Application & Industry Growth Analysis Report 2019-2023

The report “Thermal Printing Market” highlights key dynamics of Global “Thermal Printing Market” Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current “Thermal Printing Market” scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Thermal printing is a digital printing process which produces a printed image by selectively heating coated thermochromic paper, or thermal paper as it is commonly known, when the paper passes over the thermal print head.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Thermal Printing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Thermal Printing market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in thermal printing market owing to the increasing demand in retail applications, such as smart packaging, inventory management and warehousing and transportation and logistics applications.

The global Thermal Printing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Thermal Printing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Thermal Printing Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Zebra Technologies

• Sato

• Epson

• Star Micronics

• Honeywell

• Bixolon

• Fujitsu

• Brother

• Toshiba Tec

• TSC Auto ID Technology

• NCR

• Dascom

• ID Technology

• Cognitivetpg

• Woosim Systems

Thermal Printing Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Thermal Printing Market Segment by Type covers

• Barcode Printers

• Point of Sale Printers

• Kiosk and Ticket Printers

• RFID Printers

• Card Printers

Thermal Printing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing and Industrial

• Healthcare and Hospitality

• Government

• Other Applications

