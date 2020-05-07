Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Thermal Imaging Camera Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Thermal imaging technology helps people in detecting the objects and people in very dark and in more diverse conditions.

The thermal imaging systems utilize the latest technology for detecting the heat. These systems are dependable in areas wherever critical temperature occurs. These systems are compact and expresses like a normal digital camera providing an ease in the generation of real-time high-resolution image. Increasing demand for mobility and connectivity in consumer electronics & testing services, decrease in prices of thermal cameras and growing demand of thermal imaging cameras in all commercial applications are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, thermal imaging technology in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, thermal imaging cameras offers several benefits such as more efficient & safer, helps in saving money, provide fast & accurate measurement of object and so on. These benefits also aiding the growth of the market across the globe. However, high initial investment requirement, export restrictions and presence of alternate technologies are the factor that limiting the market growth of Thermal Imaging Camera during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising demand of thermal imaging in home & commercial automation and presence of well-established technological infrastructure in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Thermal Imaging Camera market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising investment in R&D activities and rising demand from developing economies such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

> FLUKE

> HT

> FLIR SYSTEMS

> AMETEK Land

> JENOPTIK I Defense & Civil Systems

> Optris

> Infrared Cameras Inc.

> FluxData Inc.

> Infra Tec GmbH

> Testo

> Keysight Technologies

> CorDEX

> IRCameras

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Active Receiving

? Passive Receiving

By Application:

? Military

? Civil

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

