Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026

The Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Thermal Barrier Coatings Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.91 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of application in gas turbines is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Air Products, Praxair, Inc, H.C. Starck, A&A Coatings, Flame Spray, Thermion, ASB Industries, Inc, Metallisation Ltd, CTS, Inc., The Fisher Borton Group, TWI Ltd, Integrated Global Services
Market Drivers: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
- Material utilization efficiency is very high.
- In diesel engines, it reduces the fuel consumption.
Market Restraints: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
- The set up cost is very high which is the main factor restraining the market.
- Process is not used in the inner surface.
Competitive Analysis: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
Global thermal barrier coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermal barrier coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
- In July 2018, AEROPOWDER launched their new sustainable thermal packaging material Pluumo which is manufactured from surplus feather. It is designed to keep packages protected from changes in temperature and to have excellent thermal insulation performance.
- In December 2017, for PG Technologies Business, Praxair and GE Aviation opened their new facility which specialise in coatings which will help the jet engine to survive in high temperature and stress. The aim is to meet the demand of the people and provide them new technologies.
Market Segmentation: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
By Products
- Metal
- Ceramic
- Intermetallic
By Technique
- Electron – Beam Physical Vapour Deposition
- High Velocity Oxygen Fuel
- Chemical Vapour Deposition
- Air Plasma
By Coating Combination
- Ceramic YSZ
- AL203
- MCrAiY
- Mullite- Based
By Application
- Stationary Power Plants
- Aerospace
- Automotive
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
