Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Projected to reach USD 51 billion by 2022

The market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 51 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS are the major reasons driving the market growth. These medicines helps to strengthen the immune response of the body against specific diseases. However every medicine need to be approved by FDA. Increasing cases of chronic diseases and need for effective treatment is acting as key driver for this market. Various pharmaceutical companies are working to develop novel vaccines for diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, Alzheimer, etc. However, these vaccine developments are in pipeline and yet to be commercialized.

Market Dynamics

Some of the factors that are propelling the growth of the market arethe favorable funding for R&D, increasing investments by companies, and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are. However, high costs of the vaccines and stringent regulatory guidelines are turning out to be hurdles for this market. Provenge and Oncophage are the two approved cancer therapeutic vaccines on the market. A large number of therapeutic vaccines are under clinical development and are expected to be approved for use during the forecast period.Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented by type and geography.

Segmentation by Type –

Auto Immune Diseases Vaccines

Neurological Disease Vaccines

Cancer Vaccines

Infectious Diseases Vaccines

The cancer vaccines sub-segment contributes the highest share in the market.

Segmentation by Geography –

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

North America has the largest market size, followed by Europe.Rising population and large investments in the field of research and development are few of the reasons for the advancement of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Segmentation by technologies:

Autologous vaccines

Allogeneic vaccines

Key Players

The Key players in the therapeutic vaccines market are:

Bavarian Nordic, Dendreon Corp, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer,Cytos Biotechnology, Merck Serono, Novartis, Celtic Pharmaand Transgene

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

