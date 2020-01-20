Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
In the last several years, global market of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 22.9%. In 2018, global revenue of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines is nearly 855 M USD; the actual production is about 1000 thousand units.
This study researches the market size of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines, presents the global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2017 to 2018.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors analysis.
Bayer
Novartis AG
China Isotope & Radiation
Dongcheng
Q BioMed
Curium Pharmaceuticals
Jubilant DraxImage
Lantheus
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Progenics Pharmaceuticals
International Isotopes
Market Segment by Product Type
Radium-223
Lutetium-177
Iodine-131
Other
Market Segment by Application
Thyroid
Bone Metastasis
Lymphoma
Other
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
