Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Revenue Is Nearly 855 M USD USD In 2018

The classification of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines includes Radium-223, Lutetium-177, Iodine-131 and Other The revenue proportion of Radium-223 in 2018 is about 47.2%, and the revenue proportion of Lutetium-177 in 2018 is about 19.5%.

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines is application for Thyroid, Bone Metastasis, Lymphoma and Others. The most of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines is used in Thyroid, and the market share in 2018 is about 63%.

North Americas is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 44.8% in 2018. Following North Americas, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 29% in 2018.

The therapeutic nuclear medicines market is a highly consolidated market; global therapeutic nuclear medicines landscape is dominated by Bayer AG that currently accounts for 47% revenue share in market in 2018. The top three players include China Isotope & Radiation and Novartis AG other than Bayer, which collectively cover over 77% of the total valuation of therapeutic nuclear medicines market.

In the last several years, global market of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 22.9%. In 2018, global revenue of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines is nearly 855 M USD; the actual production is about 1000 thousand units. Increasing acceptance of therapeutic nuclear medicines (or radiopharmaceuticals) among industry experts will remain a prominent factor encouraging their adoption. Though associated with a negligible risk factor, radiopharmaceuticals are likely to witness growing recommendation owing to no proven significant adverse effects.

This report focuses on the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cardinal Health

Mallinckrodt

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Nordion

Advanced Accelerator Applications

IBA Molecular Imaging

Market Segment by Type, covers

Beta Emitters

Alpha Emitters

Brachytherapy Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Thyroid

Bone Metastasis

Lymphoma

Endocrine Tumors

Others

