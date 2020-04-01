Global Thawing System Market Insight, Research Report 2019 With SARSTEDT AG & Co, BioCision, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CytoTherm, Bioline India., Helmer Scientific, Boekel Scientific, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Global Thawing System Market Type (Manual Systems, Automated Systems) Sample Type (Blood {Plasma, Stem Cells, Whole Blood & RBC, Platelets}, Semen, Ovum, Embryo, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Blood Bank & Transfusion Center, Research & Academic Institutes, Tissue Bank, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Thawing System Market

The Global Thawing System Market accounted to USD 139.74 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast by 2025.

Market Definition

Thawing systems are used for defrosting biological samples such as plasma, stem cells, whole blood & RBC, platelets in diagnostic centers, biobanks, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology.

Top Competitors of Market: Global Thawing System Market

Helmer Scientific,

Boekel Scientific,

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG,

SARSTEDT AG & Co,

BioCision,

Cardinal Health,

GE Healthcare,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

CytoTherm,

Bioline India,

EQUITEC TMC GROUP,

LABCOLD

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Increasing demand of thawed cells in the study and treatment of diabetes and cancer

Technological advancements in sample thawing devices

High cost of automation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global Thawing System Market, by Type

Global Thawing System Market, by End Users

Global Thawing System Market, by Geography

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

south America

Middle East and Africa

Global Thawing System Market, Competitive Analysis

company profiles

Market Segmentation

By type the global thawing system market is segmented into

manual systems and

automated systems

By sample type, global thawing system market is segmented into

blood,

semen,

ovum,

embryo

Blood sample is further sub segmented into plasma, stem cells, whole blood & RBC and platelets.

By end-users the global thawing system market is segmented into

hospitals,

blood bank & transfusion center,

research & academic institutes,

tissue bank,

biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies,

diagnostic laboratories

On the basis of geography, global thawing system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis

The global thawing system market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thawing system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

