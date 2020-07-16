Global Tetanus Toxoid Vaccines Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027

According to the latest information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), scaled up immunization has resulted in a 96% reduction in mortality rate in newborn babies since 1988 due to tetanus infection. Recent advancement in the technology transfer for the development of polyvalent vaccines consolidates the tetanus toxoid vaccine market growth.

Polyvalent vaccines are spearheading the types of segments for the tetanus toxoid vaccines market. Tetanus is a serious infection that is caused by Clostridium tetani in people belonging to all age group targeting especially newborn babies and mothers. It is available in different combination such as diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) and Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT), hence as per the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 86% of the children throughout the globe are covered by the DTP3 vaccine ensuring protection against tetanus infection. Monovalent vaccines are going to showcase steady market growth during the forecast period due to the significant increase in the number of adult populations suffering from tetanus infection who were not previously immunized with the vaccination in their early life. A monovalent vaccine is beneficial in developing a strong immune response in adults who are suspected to suffer from tetanus infection due to skin laceration achieved by rusted metal pieces, exposure to animal and human feces, etc.

Hospitals are presently dominating the end-user segment for the tetanus toxoid vaccines market. Mandatory immunization campaign launched by UNICEF, WHO, Red Cross etc. has resulted in effective and compulsory immunization of newborn babies especially in the lower and middle-income countries. Specialty clinics are expected to register rampant market growth in the near future owing to the proactive government initiatives in providing subsidized vaccines to the specialty clinics in order to reduce the healthcare burden associated with primary healthcare centers worldwide.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the tetanus toxoid vaccines market. USFDA has sanctioned stringent norms regarding the mandatory and effective immunization of newborn babies in the North America region. Affordable reimbursement scenario and domicile of major players such as GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, etc. further bolster the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the second position in the regional segment owing to the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) in the sale and distribution of vaccines in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the tetanus toxoid vaccines market. The rising incidence of Clostridium tetani infection determines the market growth in the region. The emergence of local players and developing healthcare infrastructure further bolster the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of tetanus toxoid vaccines are Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bharat Biotec., Serum Institute of India Limited., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and PT Bio Farma.

Key Market Movements:

Growing incidence of Clostridium tetani infection worldwide

Proactive initiatives adopted by the Global healthcare agencies for the compulsory immunization of newborn babies throughout the globe

Affordable reimbursement scenario associated with the mandatory vaccination of tetanus toxoid vaccine will further bolster the market growth

